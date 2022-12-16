Ball State Cardinals and the Illinois State Redbirds square off in Indianapolis, Indiana

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois State Redbirds (5-6, 1-1 MVC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (6-4) Indianapolis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Ball State Cardinals take on the Illinois State Redbirds in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cardinals have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Ball State ranks fourth in the MAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Jarron Coleman averaging 3.4.

The Redbirds are 4-5 in non-conference play. Illinois State ranks eighth in the MVC giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sparks is scoring 14.8 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cardinals. Coleman is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 37.8% for Ball State.

Kendall Lewis is averaging 12.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Redbirds. Seneca Knight is averaging 11 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

