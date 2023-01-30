Ball State faces Bowling Green following Coleman's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ball State Cardinals (14-7, 5-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-11, 4-4 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays the Bowling Green Falcons after Jarron Coleman scored 20 points in Ball State’s 87-69 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Falcons have gone 6-4 in home games. Bowling Green is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals have gone 5-3 against MAC opponents. Ball State is fifth in the MAC scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashaun Agee is averaging 11 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Falcons. Leon Ayers III is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Coleman is averaging 15 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

