Georgia State is the only FBS team to play four road games against Top 25 teams. ... It’s only the third time Ball State has played in consecutive bowl games, joining the 2007-08 and 2012-13 teams. ... Georgia State was the first team Ball State’s Mike Neu faced as head coach, a 31-21 Cardinals win on Sept. 2, 2016. ... The first seven Camellia Bowls were decided by a total of 32 points, with three of them decided on the final play and all seven coming down to the fourth quarter. ... The Panthers’ super senior left guard Shamarious Gilmore has earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors five times, making the first team the past two seasons. This would be his 60th straight game.