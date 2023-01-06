Ball State hosts Akron after Freeman's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Akron Zips (9-5, 1-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-4, 1-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -1.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Ball State Cardinals after Enrique Freeman scored 27 points in Akron’s 76-51 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Cardinals have gone 5-0 at home. Ball State is seventh in the MAC in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Payton Sparks leads the Cardinals with 7.9 boards.

The Zips are 1-0 in MAC play. Akron ranks ninth in the MAC scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Freeman averaging 10.3.

The Cardinals and Zips square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is averaging 14.5 points for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Xavier Castaneda is averaging 19.5 points for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

