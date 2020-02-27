CREATING OFFENSE: M. Jackson has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 35 field goals and 19 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: The Rockets are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 14-9 when they exceed 62 points. The Cardinals are 0-8 when allowing 70 or more points and 16-4 on the season, otherwise.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinals have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rockets. Toledo has an assist on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Ball State has assists on 43 of 64 field goals (67.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Ball State as a collective unit has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAC teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.