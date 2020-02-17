SUPER SENIORS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulls have allowed only 72.8 points per game to Mid-American opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 76.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Tahjai Teague has connected on 27.6 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 60.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

SLIPPING AT 70: Ball State is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 14-4 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Buffalo is a flawless 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Bulls are 6-9 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Ball State defense has held opponents to just 62.4 points per game, the 23rd-lowest in Division I. Buffalo has given up an average of 74.6 points through 25 games (ranked 267th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com