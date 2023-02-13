Ball State plays Northern Illinois, aims for 6th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Illinois Huskies (11-14, 7-5 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (18-7, 9-3 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ball State will look to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Cardinals take on Northern Illinois. The Cardinals have gone 10-1 in home games. Ball State leads the MAC shooting 37.9% from downtown, led by Jaylin Sellers shooting 51.2% from 3-point range.

The Huskies are 7-5 against conference opponents. Northern Illinois allows 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarron Coleman is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Cardinals. Sellers is averaging 13.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games for Ball State.

David Coit is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Huskies. Darweshi Hunter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

