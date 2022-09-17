Ball State posts first shutout since 2008 with 31-0 victory

MUNCIE, Ind. — John Paddock threw for three touchdowns and Ball State beat Murray State 31-0 on Saturday for the Cardinals’ first win of the season and their first shutout in 14 years.
Ball State’s first three scores came on Paddock passes to Brady Hunt, Tanner Koziol and Jayshon Jackson. The Cardinals (1-2) led 14-0 at halftime and 24-0 after three quarters.
The Cardinals outgained the Racers 476-155.
The Cardinals’ last shutout came in 2008 against Toledo — also 31-0. In this one, Nic Jones had a pair of interceptions, the first Cardinal with two picks in a game since Amechi Uzodinma II had two versus Miami (Ohio) in 2019.
Isaac McNamee was just 7-of-22 passing for 57 yards and two interceptions for the Racers (0-3). Jawaun Northington rushed for 71 yards on 17 carries.
