Nick Mihalic kicked a 21-yard field goal with 6:44 left in the third quarter to put Western Michigan up 20-17, but it was all Cardinals after that. Plitt connected with Justin Hall for a 33-yard TD late in the third and added a 24-yarder to Tyler 60 seconds into the fourth to put Ball State up 31-20. Hall added a 5-yard TD run and Brett Anderson II capped the scoring when he returned a fumble 18 yards to the end zone.
Plitt competed 15 of 25 passes for Ball State. Tyler had five catches for 98 yards.
Eleby was 20-of-34 passing for 258 yards with two interceptions for the Broncos.
