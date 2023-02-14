Ball State secures 87-77 win against Northern Illinois

Demarius Jacobs scored 17 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance) for the Cardinals (19-7, 10-3 Mid-American Conference). Jarron Coleman shot 5 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight assists. The Cardinals picked up their sixth straight victory.