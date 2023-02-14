Ball State secures 87-77 win against Northern Illinois

MUNCIE, Ind. — Payton Sparks scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Ball State to an 87-77 victory over Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.
David Coit finished with 22 points and six assists for the Huskies (11-15, 7-6). Zarigue Nutter added 18 points for Northern Illinois. Anthony Crump finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Saturday. Ball State visits Western Michigan while Northern Illinois hosts Miami (OH).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.