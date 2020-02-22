Boubacar Toure had 16 points with eight rebounds for the Eagles (15-12, 5-9).
The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan 69-52 on Jan. 14.
Ball State plays Western Michigan at home on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan takes on Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.