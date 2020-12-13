“Caleb is a tremendous young man who has been selfless, hard-working and totally team-oriented since his arrival four years ago,” coach Mike Neu said in a statement. “He is a huge part of this senior class that has led the turnaround in our program and made Cardinals everywhere so proud. Caleb was on pace for a remarkable senior season before he was sidelined by injury, but his name will still go down in the record books among a distinguished line of running backs.”
Huntley finishes his career with 2,902 yards, seventh on Ball State’s career list, and his 21 TD runs are 10th in school history.
The Cardinals (5-1) won their final five games to clinch the league’s West Division title with Saturday’s 30-27 victory over Western Michigan and will face No. 23 Buffalo (5-0) on Friday night in the Detroit.
