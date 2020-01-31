Cal Poly led 93-88 with 10 seconds left in regulation, but Austen Awosika hit a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining and sank a jumper off a turnover at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. Smith made 1 of 2 free throws with 22 seconds to go in overtime to give the Mustangs a 99-98 lead. Awosika buried a jumper with 4 seconds left to give the Titans (8-14, 3-4) a one-point lead, setting the stage for Rogers’ game-winner.