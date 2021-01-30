Makuach Maluach had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Lobos (5-11, 1-11). Jeremiah Francis III added 10 points. Kurt Wegscheider had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Saquan Singleton, who was second on the Lobos in scoring entering the contest with nine points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Lobos for the season. Fresno State defeated New Mexico 64-62 on Thursday.
