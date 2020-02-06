Ballard’s jumper with 34 seconds before halftime gave the Mustangs (6-16, 3-5) a 36-34 advantage at the break. A 14-5 run in the first 3-1/2 minutes after halftime extended their lead to 11. Chance Hunter countered for the 49ers with back-to-back 3s but they never got closer.
Hunter and Mark Carter III each scored 15 and Jordan Roberts 11 for Long Beach State (7-17, 2-6).
