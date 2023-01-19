Balogun's 18 lead Binghamton past Albany 65-54

ALBANY, N.Y. — Tariq Balogun scored 18 points as Binghamton beat Albany 65-54 on Thursday night.
Jonathan Beagle finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Great Danes (6-15, 1-5). Malik Edmead added 13 points for Albany (NY). Aaron Reddish also recorded nine points.
NEXT UP
Up next for Binghamton is a Sunday matchup with Maine on the road, while Albany (NY) visits New Hampshire on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.