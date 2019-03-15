Alabama (18-14, 9-10) vs. No. 2 seed Kentucky (26-5, 15-3)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama is set to match up against Kentucky in the SEC tournament quarterfinals. The only regular season meeting came on Jan. 5, when the Crimson Tide outshot Kentucky from the field 45.8 percent to 43.1 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to the two-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr., Donta Hall and Dazon Ingram have combined to account for 43 percent of all Crimson Tide scoring this season, although that trio’s production has slipped to 36 percent over the last five games.

LEAPING FOR LEWIS JR.: Lewis has connected on 36.4 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Alabama is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Crimson Tide are 10-14 when opponents score more than 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Crimson Tide. Kentucky has an assist on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) across its previous three games while Alabama has assists on 31 of 71 field goals (43.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky gets to the line more often than any other SEC team. The Wildcats have averaged 24.1 free throws per game this season and 27 per game over their last three games.

