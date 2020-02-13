STEPPING UP: The dynamic Kira Lewis Jr. is putting up 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the charge for the Crimson Tide. John Petty Jr. is also a big contributor, producing 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Skylar Mays, who is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and two steals.

KEY FACILITATOR: Lewis has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama is 0-5 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 13-6 when it scores at least 77.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tide have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Alabama has an assist on 51 of 94 field goals (54.3 percent) over its previous three contests while LSU has assists on 34 of 85 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 80.7 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 10th among Division I teams. The Alabama defense has allowed 78.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 297th overall).

