PASSING FOR POINTS: The Paladins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tide. Alabama has an assist on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Furman has assists on 53 of 84 field goals (63.1 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Alabama has committed a turnover on just 17.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SEC teams. The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.