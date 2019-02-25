Alabama (16-11, 7-7) vs. South Carolina (14-13, 9-5)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: S. Carolina plays host to Bama in a SEC matchup. Each team last saw action on Saturday. Alabama beat Vanderbilt by seven at home, while South Carolina fell to Mississippi State on the road, 76-61.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Crimson Tide are led by Kira Lewis Jr. and Donta Hall. Lewis has averaged 14.2 points while Hall has recorded 10.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Gamecocks have been led by Chris Silva and A.J. Lawson, who have combined to score 28 points per contest.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Lawson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all South Carolina field goals over the last three games. Lawson has 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 64: South Carolina is 0-5 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Alabama is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Gamecocks are 5-0 when they block at least eight opposing shots and 9-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Crimson Tide are 6-0 when the team records at least seven steals and 10-11 when falling short of that total.

RECENT GAMES: Alabama has scored 63.2 points and allowed 69 points over its last five games. South Carolina has averaged 74.8 points while allowing 73.4 over its last five.

