Auburn (20-9, 9-7) vs. Alabama (17-12, 8-8)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama seeks revenge on Auburn after dropping the first matchup in Auburn. The teams last played on Feb. 2, when the Tigers outshot Alabama from the field 51.7 percent to 44.7 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to the 84-63 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alabama’s Donta Hall has averaged 11.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while Kira Lewis Jr. has put up 14 points. For the Tigers, Jared Harper has averaged 15.1 points and six assists while Bryce Brown has put up 16 points.

JUMPING FOR JARED: Harper has connected on 38.7 percent of the 194 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama is 0-6 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 17-6 when it scores at least 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Alabama is a perfect 6-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Crimson Tide are 11-12 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Auburn defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.5 percent of all possessions, the best rate in the nation. Alabama has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.4 percent through 29 games (ranking the Crimson Tide 280th among Division I teams).

