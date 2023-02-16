Bamba and Washington State host Oregon State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon State Beavers (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (11-15, 6-9 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -10.5; over/under is 122.5 BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the Oregon State Beavers after TJ Bamba scored 20 points in Washington State’s 56-51 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Cougars are 8-3 in home games. Washington State ranks third in the Pac-12 shooting 35.4% from deep, led by Jabe Mullins shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

The Beavers have gone 4-11 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Powell is averaging 10.7 points for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Jordan Pope is averaging 12.9 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

