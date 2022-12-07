Bamba scores 22, Washington St. tops Northern Kentucky 68-47

Trevon Faulkner scored in the lane to give Northern Kentucky (5-5) its first lead at 8-7 but DJ Rodman answered with 25 seconds later that sparked a 10-2 run — including two 3-pointers by Powell — that gave the Cougars the lead for good. Bamba made a runner in the lane, threw down a dunk and added a fast-break layup to give Washington State a 32-17 lead with 4:41 left in the first half and the Cougars led by double figures the rest of the way.