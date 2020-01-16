Taevion Kinsey topped the Thundering Herd (8-10, 2-3) with a career-high 29 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Jarrod West added 18 points and five assists.
Marshall shot 43% overall (26 of 61) and missed 17 of 22 from 3-point range.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.