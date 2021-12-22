Duke: The Blue Devils entered this one with three straight nonconference wins, the last one coming against Elon over the weekend after two previous opponents had to back out due to COVID-19 protocols. The first league win of Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell season came after the move to the smaller lineup, with 6-6 freshman A.J. Griffin (13 points) subbing in for center Mark Williams at the 16:53 mark playing a big role as the group raised the energy level, got more active defensively and turned the Blue Devils loose more frequently in transition.