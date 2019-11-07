Brandon Alexander, the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference player of the year last season, led Southwestern with 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting. He was 6 of 8 on 3-pointers.

The Pirates, from Georgetown, Texas, about 160 miles south of the TCU campus, were within 43-40 when Luke Hicks made a layup in the opening minute of the second half. The only time Southwestern led in the game was when Hicks, who finished with 12 points, made a 3-pointer for a 3-2 lead in the first minute of the game before Bane hit consecutive 3s.

TCU then scored 15 in a row early in the second half, a stretch that started when George Mason transfer Jaire Grayer made a 3-pointer. Bane then scored eight consecutive points in an 85-second span, including a 3-pointer and then a three-point play when RJ Nembhard scooped an alley-oop pass to him for an easy layup while being fouled. Nembhard’s layup with 15:27 left stretched the Frogs lead to 58-40.

Nembhard finished with 14 points, and Grayer had 13 including three 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Southwestern: Alexander is among seven seniors on the roster for the defending SCAC champions. The game counted as exhibition and the loss won’t count in their season record.

TCU: The Frogs shot 52 percent (34 of 65) from the field and won like they are supposed to in a season opener against overmatched competition. Getting outrebounded 35-33 might be a little bit of a concern.

UP NEXT

Southwestern: Will be closer to home when the Pirates play Tuesday night at St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas.

TCU: Plays the second of four consecutive home games to start the season, against Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday night.

___

