Banks' 15 lead Saint Bonaventure past Cleveland State 61-42

Banks was 5 of 17 shooting (5 for 12 from distance) for the Bonnies (6-3). Chad Venning added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Kyrell Luc was 4 of 13 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.