Banks' 15 lead Saint Bonaventure past Duquesne 65-56

OLEAN, N.Y. — Daryl Banks III scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Duquesne 65-56 on Wednesday night.
Jimmy Clark III finished with 12 points and three steals for the Dukes (13-6, 3-3). Tre Williams added 11 points and two blocks for Duquesne. In addition, Rodney Gunn Jr. finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Saint Bonaventure took the lead with 17:26 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Banks led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-23 at the break. Saint Bonaventure was outscored by Duquesne in the second half by six points, with Farell scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Saint Bonaventure visits Loyola Chicago while Duquesne hosts Fordham.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.