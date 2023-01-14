Banks' 20 lead Saint Bonaventure over Richmond 71-63

OLEAN, N.Y. — Daryl Banks III and Moses Flowers had 20 points each in Saint Bonaventure’s 71-63 victory over Richmond on Saturday.
Matt Grace led the Spiders (10-8, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tyler Burton added 15 points for Richmond. In addition, Isaiah Bigelow had 13 points and six rebounds.
Banks scored seven points in the first half and Saint Bonaventure went into halftime trailing 29-23. Flowers scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Saint Bonaventure to an eight-point victory.
NEXT UP
Saint Bonaventure plays Wednesday against Duquesne at home, while Richmond hosts Rhode Island on Tuesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.