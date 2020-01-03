NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Daryl Banks III’s drove the length of the court and laid the ball in as time ran out to give Saint Peter’s a 75-74 victory over Iona in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener on Friday night.

Doug Edert hit a baseline 3-pointer to get the Peacocks within a point with 6.2 seconds left. After Asante Gist missed the front end of a one-and-one, Banks, a true freshman, grabbed the rebound and dribbled down the court, going behind his back to avoid one defender, and put in the winning layup just before the buzzer.