Jermaine Marshall had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-10, 10-8), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Ques Glover added 12 points. Logan Dye had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Mocs evened the season series against the Bulldogs. Samford defeated Chattanooga 80-72 on Feb. 2.
