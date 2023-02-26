Banks scores 36, St. Bonaventure tops Saint Joseph's 89-76

OLEAN, N.Y. — Daryl Banks III scored 36 points to lead St. Bonaventure over Saint Joseph’s 89-76 on Sunday.
Erik Reynolds II finished with 33 points, two steals and two blocks for the Hawks (13-16, 7-10). Lynn Greer III added 21 points and seven rebounds for Saint Joseph’s.
St. Bonaventure took the lead with 19:22 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 48-38 at halftime, with Banks racking up 14 points. The Bonnies extended their lead to 75-58 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Banks scored a team-high 22 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.