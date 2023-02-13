Bankston scores 22, Norfolk State routs Delaware State 97-58

NORFOLK, Va. — Kris Bankston scored 22 points as Norfolk State beat Delaware State 97-58 on Monday night.
O’Koye Parker led the Hornets (5-19, 3-7) with 19 points. Martez Robinson added 12 points and four steals Raymond Somerville also had 11 points and eight rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Norfolk State hosts Morgan State, while Delaware State hosts North Carolina Central.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.