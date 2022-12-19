Bannan and Montana host No. 15 Gonzaga

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana Grizzlies (6-5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Josh Bannan scored 22 points in Montana’s 81-76 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC averaging 38.3 points in the paint. Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs scoring 14.0.

The Grizzlies are 1-4 in road games. Montana averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Strawther averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Timme is shooting 62.6% and averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Bannan is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

