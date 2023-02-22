Bannan and Montana host Portland State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland State Vikings (12-16, 6-9 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-13, 8-7 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Portland State Vikings after Josh Bannan scored 25 points in Montana’s 72-68 loss to the Montana State Bobcats. The Grizzlies are 8-4 on their home court. Montana has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Vikings are 6-9 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State has a 6-12 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Cameron Parker is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

