The Wildcats are 8-3 on their home court. Weber State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Jones averaging 9.0.
The Grizzlies are 8-2 in Big Sky play. Montana averages 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 74-72 on Jan. 2. Robby Beasley III scored 19 points to help lead the Grizzlies to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 12.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Koby McEwen is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.
Bannan is averaging 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Beasley is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Montana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.
Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.
