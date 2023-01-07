Bannan scores 23 as Montana downs Northern Colorado 79-74

Mack Anderson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (8-8). Lonnell Martin Jr. shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Bears (5-11) were led in scoring by Dalton Knecht, who finished with 32 points and seven rebounds. Brock Wisne added 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Northern Colorado. Matt Johnson also had 10 points and four assists. The loss was the Bears’ sixth in a row.