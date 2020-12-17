Trevor Lakes chipped in 12 points, on four 3-pointers, in his Nebraska debut. A 6-7 senior transfer from Division II Indianapolis, Lakes was declared eligible following Wednesday’s NCAA ruling allowing sit-out transfers to play without losing a season of eligibility. He totaled nearly 1,000 career points and 400 rebounds at Indianapolis.
Joe Burt and Trey Winkler scored 11 points apiece for Doane, which replaced Florida A&M on the Cornhuskers’ schedule.
Nebraska jumped out on a 31-19 run, capped by Allen’s 3-pointer, and led 57-26 at the break. All eleven players scored for the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska is scheduled to open its Big Ten Conference schedule at Wisconsin on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.