Julian Rishwain scored a career-high 25 points for the Dons (10-12, 4-8), who have now lost five games in a row. Jamaree Bouyea added 16 points. Khalil Shabazz had 12 points.
The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Dons this season. BYU defeated San Francisco 72-63 on Jan. 16.
