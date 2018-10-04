TROY, Ala. — Kaleb Barker was 9-of-10 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — and Troy cruised by Georgia State 37-20 on Thursday night to extend the nation’s third-longest conference winning streak.

Troy (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt) has won nine straight leagues games, trailing UCF and Oklahoma.

On the first play of the game, Barker scrambled for a 71-yard gain before being taken town at the 4. B.J. Smith capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Tyler Murray forced a fumble in the red zone on Georgia State’s first possession, and the Trojans went 90 yards to take a 14-0 lead on Tray Eafford’s 50-yard touchdown grab.

Troy scored on its third straight drive as Barker connected with Deondre Douglas. Hunter Reese’s sack and safety made it 23-0.

Dan Ellington had 272 passing yards and 59 rushing for Georgia State (3-3, 1-1), which was outgained 350-123 in the first half. The Panthers scored both of their touchdowns in the final seven minutes.

