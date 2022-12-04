Barnes and Southeast Missouri State host Missouri

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-3) at Missouri Tigers (8-0) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -21.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces the Missouri Tigers after Israel Barnes scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-68 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers. The Tigers are 7-0 in home games. Missouri averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 8- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Redhawks have gone 2-2 away from home. Southeast Missouri State is the OVC leader with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Kobe Brown is averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 62.0% for Missouri.

Phillip Russell is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Chris Harris is averaging 11.6 points for Southeast Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article