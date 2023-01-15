Barnes leads Texas Southern against Jackson State after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jackson State Tigers (4-13, 3-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-14, 0-5 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Davon Barnes scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 79-74 overtime loss to the Alcorn State Braves. The Texas Southern Tigers are 3-4 on their home court. Texas Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Joirdon Karl Nicholas averaging 2.8.

The Jackson State Tigers are 3-1 against conference opponents. Jackson State ranks eighth in the SWAC shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

The Texas Southern Tigers and Jackson State Tigers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is shooting 46.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Texas Southern Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Ken Evans is shooting 34.2% and averaging 11.1 points for the Jackson State Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 3-7, averaging 74.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

