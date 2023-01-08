Barnes leads Texas Southern against Mississippi Valley State after 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Southern Tigers (4-12, 0-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-16, 0-3 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Davon Barnes scored 22 points in Texas Southern’s 70-66 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. The Delta Devils are 1-1 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 0-3 in conference games. Texas Southern is 1-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils and Tigers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquan Brown is averaging 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Terry Collins is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Barnes is averaging 15.1 points for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 52.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

