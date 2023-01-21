Barnes scores 17 as Texas Southern beats Alabama A&M 70-59

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Davon Barnes scored 17 points and Joirdon Karl Nicholas added a double-double to help Texas Southern defeat Alabama A&M 70-59 on Saturday night.
Omari Peek-Green led the Bulldogs (6-13, 2-4) with 11 points. Garrett Hicks and Messiah Thompson both scored nine. Hicks had four steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Monday. Texas Southern visits Alabama State while Alabama A&M hosts Prairie View A&M.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.