Zach Cooks, who led the Highlanders in scoring coming into the matchup with 21 points per game, had a season-low seven points on 3-of-17 shooting, snapping his streak of 17 consecutive games scoring in double figures.

Jacksonville faces Liberty on the road on Saturday. NJIT plays North Florida on the road on Saturday.

