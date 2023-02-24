Barnes, Texas Southern Tigers square off against the Jackson State Tigers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Southern Tigers (11-17, 7-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (9-18, 8-6 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ken Evans and the Jackson State Tigers host Davon Barnes and the Texas Southern Tigers. The Jackson State Tigers are 5-2 in home games. Jackson State is seventh in the SWAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trace Young averaging 4.5.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 7-8 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is the top team in the SWAC with 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Barnes averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is shooting 36.0% and averaging 11.2 points for the Jackson State Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas is averaging 10.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Texas Southern Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article