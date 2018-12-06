NEW ORLEANS — Shakwon Barrett scored a career-high 26 points, Caleb Daniels and Samir Sehic each had a double-double and Tulane beat UT Martin 87-74 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Barrett, a freshman who was 10-of-11 shooting, scored 17 after the break. Daniels had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Sehic finished with 12 and 11. Jordan Cornish added 14 points for Tulane (3-5).

Daniels hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer to spark an 11-4 run that gave the Green Wave a 38-31 lead at the break. Barrett and UTM’s Fatodd Lewis traded layups to open the second half before Barrett scored six points in a 10-2 spurt that made it 50-35 with nearly 17 minutes to play. The Skyhawks trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Lewis led UTM (3-3) with 20 points. The Skyhawks made just 4 of 29 from 3-point range, including 0 of 12 after halftime.

Tulane shot 64.3 percent (18 of 28) in the second half.

