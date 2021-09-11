Dennis Merritt had back-to-back scores in the first half, hauling in a 14-yard pass followed by a 4-yard run. Barriere opened the scoring with a 6-yard run and capped the first half connecting with Conner Crist. Ty Graham preceded that touchdown with a 43-yard pick-6.
It was 46-7 at halftime.
Barriere finished 20 of 31 for 264 yards including a third touchdown pass, Merritt had 120 yards on 10 carries and 12 different players caught a pass as the Eagles finished with 558 yards.
Central Washington finished with 174 yards and two turnovers.
