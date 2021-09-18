Eastern Washington (3-0) led 62-28 early in the third quarter and Barriere departed before the fourth quarter but Western Illinois (0-3) scored four straight touchdowns so Barriere had to return to close out the game.
Barriere hit Johnny Edwards over the top for a 76-yard score on the last play of the first quarter to give the Eagles at 28-21 lead. The teams combined for 512 yards. But while the visitors kept going — scoring on eight of nine possessions — the Leathernecks only had 34 yards in the second quarter.
Dennis Merritt had a receiving touchdown and two rushing, including a 73-yarder in the third quarter, finishing with 150 yards. Edwards had three catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns and Freddie Roberson six for 118 and a TD.
Western Illinois’ Connor Sampson was 31 for 46 for 425 yards and four touchdowns, two to Dennis Houston, who had 11 catches for 175 yards plus a rushing TD. Daniel Bender had three catches for 102 yards and a TD.
Eastern Washington finished with 754 yards, 15 shy of the school record, and Western Illinois had 643.
