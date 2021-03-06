The Eagles (1-1, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) led 24-3 at halftime.
Pierce had an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 4-yarder in the fourth in the first 100-yard game in his career. Andrew Boston had eighth catches for 120.
Eastern piled up 607 total yards and three turnovers but went 5 of 6 on fourth-down gambles.
Northern Arizona (1-1, 1-1) had 344 yards, 223 coming through the air from a pair of quarterbacks.
